Hyderabad: Burglars Target Bowenpally Home, Steal Gold, Silver, Cash

Hyderabad: Burglars Rob Home in Bowenpally, Steal Gold, Silver, and Cash
Highlights

Unidentified burglars broke into a house in Bowenpally, stealing gold ornaments, silver, and cash while the owner was away attending a family event. Police are investigating the incident.

In the Bowenpally area, burglars broke into a house and stole valuables. The house owner, Anji Reddy, had traveled to his hometown in Medak on March 17 to attend a memorial service for his late mother.

Upon his return on Sunday, he discovered that his home had been broken into. The thieves had stolen 24 tolas of gold, 1 kilogram of silver, and Rs 12,000 in cash.

The police are investigating the incident.

