Hyderabad: Bus passengers, conductors continue to spar over 'change'

Hyderabad: Passengers travelling in state-run buses are facing hurdles and were asked to step down from the bus if they do not have change. They alleged that the bus conductor asked for a ticket and if a passenger gave a higher amount was thrown out from the bus due to no change.

However, for the hassle-free transaction, the TSRTC introduced the Intelligent-Ticket Issue Machine (i-TIMs), an android -based technology that is installed and used as a pilot project in about 600 buses and is yet to be introduced in all services.

Generally, when the passenger purchased the bus ticket and there was no change available, the conductor wrote the balance amount on the back of the ticket and asked the passenger to collect it before leaving. But, now for the last few days, they are simply asking them to step down from the bus.

According to passengers, they have been asked to get off from the buses as they do not have change. Madhu, a passenger travelling in bus no 189 M (Mehdipatnam-Jeedimetla) said "I have given Rs 100 for the ticket from Jeedimetla to Moosapet, the amount of ticket was some Rs 35, and remaining Rs 65 was not available with conductor and he asked me to step down from the bus."

Similarly, this issue has been raised by the passengers in the stretches in Buses 8C, 7Z, 8H, among others. In most of the bus routes the issue has been observed that the passengers were asked to get off the bus. The passengers are worried with this kind of attitude of conductors with their passengers. This was also raised on social media. Narrating the experience, Megha, a regular passenger who witnessed the incident at Moosapet said "A man boarded the bus at the Moosapet bus stop, and he was seen purchasing a ticket and gave a note of Rs 100. The conductor stopped the bus and asked him to get down as there was no change with him," she said. This kind of attitude with passengers in the state-run buses is not acceptable. The higher ups must take note of this and solve this."

Passengers blamed that the amount change is a never ending issue. Starting from morning hours till night it continues. "Though the corporation had revised the fares in the name of rationalisation of fare with Rs 5 round up. Even after the round up fare, the conductor simply says no change. And also, they do not return back the remaining amount of money which was written on the back side of the ticket," said Asif Hussain.

M Dayanand, a social activist said that TSRTC buses while leaving from the station, the conductors would be given an amount of some Rs 200 change, especially coins for the transactions. Though they have change, since the morning, they just play games in the name of no change. "They are not even returning the balance amount to the passengers. And one visited the bus station to receive the balance amount and was asked to come later." "For the balance amount of a few rupees, how many times the passengers must visit?" asked Dayanand.