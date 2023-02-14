Hyderabad: Caller from city held over bomb hoax call to Google office in Pune

Pune/Hyderabad: The Pune police have arrested a 48-year-old man from Hyderabad after the Google office in Pune received an alert about a suspected explosive device on its premises on Sunday.

The police and bomb detection and disposal squad rushed to the office on Sunday night, but the call turned out to be a hoax, the police said. An overnight search was conducted at the office located on the 11th floor of the multi-storeyed commercial complex in Mundhwa.

The search was launched after the polie received a call from Google office at Bandra-Kurla Complex in Mumbai.

Pune Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar said a call was made to the Google office in Mumbai from a Hyderabad number.

The caller warned there was an explosive device on the office premises. The Mumbai office immediately alerted the police about the call.

Kumar said an overnight search was conducted by multiple teams. The call turned out to be a hoax as nothing was found. A person has been arrested in Hyderabad for making the call. The call was made between 7.54 and 8.15 pm on Sunday following which the employees alerted the Mumbai police. A case was registered at BKC police station.

As soon as the case was registered, the police started working on the call data records and traced the caller to Chandanagar (Hyderabad). A team was deployed and he was taken into custody.

Investigators were ascertaining the reason for the call made by the person. It appeared he committed the crime under influence of alcohol. His detailed interrogation is underway.