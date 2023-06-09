  • Menu
Hyderabad: Cancellation of trains
Hyderabad: Due to track restoration works at Bahanaga Bazaar station in Kharagpur division after the Coromandel train mishap, the South Central Railway (SCR) has cancelled a few trains.Shalimar-Hyderabad(no-18045) and Hyderabad-Shalimar (no-18046) which were scheduled to run on June 9 have been cancelled.

