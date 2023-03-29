Hyderabad: Car ran into a truck in Rajendranagar, one killed

Hyderabad: In a tragic incident, a man died after a car rammed into a truck at Rajendranagar on Tuesday night. The victim R Siddu, a native of Karnataka was going in the car on Outer Ring Road from Gachibowli to Shamshabad when he rammed his car into a truck ahead of his vehicle.

"The man sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. Apparently, he was driving at a high speed and could not control his vehicle ," said Rajendranagar police.

A case is registered and investigated on. The body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital mortuary.