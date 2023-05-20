Hyderabad: Car-truck collision snuffs out 4 lives in Narsingi

Rangareddy: In the early hours of Friday, a devastating car-truck accident occurred, resulting in a rising death toll as four individuals tragically lost their lives. The incident took place near Khanapur crossroads, close to Chaitanya Bharati Institute of Technology (CBIT), when a car with a group of youngsters collided with a stationary truck. The victims have been identified as Nitin, Harshitha, Ankitha, and Amrit, all residents of Nizampet. Harshitha, Ankitha, and Nitin lost their lives instantly, while four others sustained severe injuries. The ill-fated group of twelve were traveling from Shankarpally to Gandipet via Khanapur after attending a bachelor’s party at a farmhouse when their car crashed into the motionless truck.

According to police officials, preliminary investigations indicate that the car, registered in the name of Shiva Reddy of Nizampet, was being driven recklessly and negligently. Witnesses reported that the driver attempted to overtake an RTC bus, leading to a loss of control and a collision with the stationary truck from behind. The prompt response from other motorists who witnessed the incident proved critical, as they rushed to the scene to aid the injured and immediately alerted the authorities.

The accident caused severe damage to the car, requiring substantial efforts from the police to rescue the injured passengers and recover the bodies of the deceased. The injured were swiftly transported to a nearby private hospital in Nizampet, while the bodies of the deceased were sent for autopsy. The Narsingi police have taken swift action in this case, charging the driver with negligence causing death and injuries. As part of their investigation, they have also seized both the car and the truck involved in the accident.