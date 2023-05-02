Hyderabad: CEC holds video conference with six states officials

Hyderabad: The Chief Election Commissioner of the country Rajiv Kumar on Monday held a video conference with the officials of six states of the country including neighbouring Karnataka which is going for assembly elections on may 10 of this month. The other commisoners of the ECI Anup Chandra Pandey, Arun Goyal also took part in the video conference.

The chief secretary of the state Santi Kumari , DGP Anjani Kumar and other officials of the state government took part in the video conference from Telangana state .

Speaking on the occasion Kumar asked the officials of the six states to extend their cooperation for the peaceful conduct of the association elections in Karnataka. He also asked the chief secretaries and DGPs Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala and Tamil Nadu to take steps for the prevention of the transportation of money, liquor and drugs from their borders into Karnataka State. He asked them to put up check posts at all the requisite places for the strict enforcement of model code of conduct besides increasing patrolling activity. He asked them to appoint flying squads and mobile squads as part of the enforcement drive.

He further asked the officials to take up the verification of bogus voters besides keeping a strict vigil on the movement of the border areas into the Karnataka state 72 hours before the elections.

The chief secretary of the State Santhi Kumari explained about the steps initiated by the government to prevent the flow of money, drugs and liquor . Stating that they are holding discussions with the officials of the Karnataka government, she said that they would extend all cooperation for the free and impartial conduct of the assembly elections in the neighbouring State.

She said that they were also increasing the number of check posts of police and excise officers in all the border areas to monitor the movement of people and vehicles from Karnataka into the state.

The CEO of Telangana Vikas Raj, GAD secretary Seshadri, home department secretary Jithender, additional DGP Swathi Lakra and other officials also took part in the video conference.