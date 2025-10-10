Live
Hyderabad Celebrates National Orthodontists’ Day 2025 with Grandeur
Hyderabad marked National Orthodontists’ Day 2025 with a grand celebration organized by the Hyderabad Orthodontic Study Group (HOSG) in collaboration with the Indian Orthodontic Society (IOS).
The event featured a Walkathon from Durgam Cheruvu Bridge to T-Hub, attended by over 200 participants to raise awareness about oral health.
Chief Guest Dr. K. Rajesh Reddy and distinguished dignitaries from IOS engaged with attendees, while a delegation met Telangana Health Minister Shri Damodar Raja Narasimha to discuss public orthodontic care.
The evening included a keynote by Dr. N. R. Krishnaswamy. The event celebrated orthodontics’ role in fostering healthier, confident smiles nationwide.
