Hyderabad Celebrates National Orthodontists’ Day 2025 with Grandeur

Highlights

Hyderabad marked National Orthodontists’ Day 2025 with a grand celebration organized by the Hyderabad Orthodontic Study Group (HOSG) in collaboration with the Indian Orthodontic Society (IOS).

The event featured a Walkathon from Durgam Cheruvu Bridge to T-Hub, attended by over 200 participants to raise awareness about oral health.

Chief Guest Dr. K. Rajesh Reddy and distinguished dignitaries from IOS engaged with attendees, while a delegation met Telangana Health Minister Shri Damodar Raja Narasimha to discuss public orthodontic care.

The evening included a keynote by Dr. N. R. Krishnaswamy. The event celebrated orthodontics’ role in fostering healthier, confident smiles nationwide.

