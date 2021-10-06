Hyderabad: Centenary celebrations kick off at City College

Petla Burj: To mark the centenary celebrations of Government City College, Navin Mittal, Commissioner, Collegiate Education released the logo of the event during the inaugural function on the college premises on Tuesday. He presented certificates of appreciation to students who participated in the centenary logo competitions.

Mittal said that students of the college were achieving their goals and reaching top level in their careers. "There is a great academic environment in the college. The college is a mini-university in itself with a highly qualified faculty with vast experience and in-depth research focus. The college was allotted BA Honors in Political Science and BA Honors in Economics."

Mittal added that more than 50 UG courses were available in the college for the students to choose from. He assured of providing additional classrooms to meet the requirement due to swell in student numbers.

"City College is Shantiniketan," said Prof Ghanta Chakrapani, the former chairman of Telangana State Public Service Commission. He said many first-generation learners in Telangana were the alumni of the college. Though there is city in the name of the college, it has catered to the needs of students from not only Hyderabad State, but also to rural students from four neighboring States. He suggested to the faculty to think of a project to document history of the 'incredible' college. He said none of the then local rulers in the country had spent money on education as Mir Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam. Nawab Najaf Ali Khan, the Nizam's successor, said the college, founded by his forefathers with great ambition, has brought many laurels to the country over centuries. "It is a pleasure to participate in the historic gathering," he observed.

College principal Dr P Bala Bhaskar said he was fortunate to head the institution during its centenary year. "It has a remarkably glorious history." He pledged to work tirelessly for the all-round development of the college.