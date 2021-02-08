Hyderabad Central mall asked to pay Rs 15,000 for charging Rs 10 on paper bag

Hyderabad Central mall at Punjagutta was asked to pay Rs 15,000 to its customer for charging him Rs 10 on a paper bag with its logo.

According to the complainant, V Bejjam, a resident of Kavadiguda purchased a shirt for Rs 1,400 from a shop in the mall. The store gave him the shirt in a paper bag with the mall's logo for which he was charged Rs 10.

After learning that it was illegal, the man approached Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission which asked the mall to pay Rs 15,000 as compensation to the complaint.

In his complaint, V Bejjam said that the mall is utilising their customers as advertisement agents by collecting Rs 10 for a carry bag with the mall's logo.

"The customer's are informed about the price at the time of billing or after billing which amounts to unfair trade practice," he said.