Hyderabad: 'Centre neglecting Cantonment area'

Hyderabad: Animal Husbandry and Cinematography Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Wednesday accused the Centre of failing to give funds and develop roads in the Cantonment area. Despite collecting taxes from people of the area, the Centre is failing to take care of their issues, he charged.

Yadav held a review meeting with Cantonment Board MLA G Sayanna and officials at Secunderabad. The government bears Rs 1.5 crore burden as officials give free water up to 20,000 liter in the SCB area, he said. From February 1 people are able to get it.

The minister said the government will take up more development works in the Cantonment area. "The GHMC and the HMDA and other wings are working for providing better facilities in the area and the twin cities. We offer free water of 20,000 liters a day to people and take steps to ensure better roads, power and amenities", he said. "The Cantonment area has about four lakh residents; we are for providing better facilities, He criticised the Centre for not giving funds and opening some roads in the area. "It is causing much inconvenience to road-users and vehicle-owners".

"Though the Centre collects taxes it is not providing facilities in the area", he charged. "The State government is to provide necessary facilities in the Cantonment area", Yadav stated. "We give pensions and marriage benefit schemes to the poor", he said.