Hyderabad: Chain Snatcher Targets Elderly Woman in KPHB, Escapes with Gold Chain
Highlights
In a shocking incident in KPHB Colony, an elderly woman named Lakshmi (55) was robbed of her gold chain by a masked man on Wednesday morning. The suspect approached her while she was cleaning in front of her house and asked for a glass of water. As she went inside to get it, he followed her into the house and snatched her 2.5-tola gold chain. The thief managed to flee before Lakshmi could raise an alarm. The KPHB police are investigating the crime and reviewing CCTV footage from the area to track down the suspect.
An elderly woman, Lakshmi (55), was targeted by a chain snatcher who stole her gold chain in KPHB Colony on Wednesday morning. While Lakshmi was cleaning in front of her house, an unidentified man wearing a mask approached her and asked for a glass of water.
As the elderly woman went inside to fetch the water, the suspect followed her into the house and grabbed her 2.5-tola gold chain. By the time she realised what had happened and raised an alarm, the thief had already escaped into the close bylanes.
The KPHB police are investigating the incident and reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspect.
