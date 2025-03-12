Hyderabad: Chain Snatcher Targets Elderly Woman in KPHB, Escapes with Gold Chain

An elderly woman, Lakshmi (55), was targeted by a chain snatcher who stole her gold chain in KPHB Colony on Wednesday morning. While Lakshmi was cleaning in front of her house, an unidentified man wearing a mask approached her and asked for a glass of water.

As the elderly woman went inside to fetch the water, the suspect followed her into the house and grabbed her 2.5-tola gold chain. By the time she realised what had happened and raised an alarm, the thief had already escaped into the close bylanes.

The KPHB police are investigating the incident and reviewing CCTV footage from the area to identify the suspect.