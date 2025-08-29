Live
Hyderabad: Chain Snatching Incident in Uppal Bhagayat
Highlights
A woman was attacked by chain snatchers in Uppal Bhagayat park, Hyderabad. Gold jewelry and a cellphone were stolen. Police are reviewing CCTV footage to catch the criminals. Locals demand increased security.
Chain snatchers attacked a woman while she was walking alone in a park in Uppal Bhagayat, Hyderabad, on Friday, August 29. The criminals threatened her and snatched her gold chain and earrings. They also took her Apple cellphone and threw it into a bag before running away.
Shaken by the attack, the woman called the police by dialing 100 and reported the crime. The Rachakonda police started an investigation. They are checking CCTV footage from the park and nearby areas to find the chain snatchers.
This bold crime has made the local people worried. Many are scared for their safety. Residents want the police to act fast and increase patrols to stop such crimes from happening again.
