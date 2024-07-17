Hyderabad: Chanda Nagar dwellers fume over dug-up roads, seek urgent repairs

Hyderabad: Locals of Chanda Nagar have been facing hardships due to the apathy of Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) officials, as two years ago roads were dug up for laying pipelines. After completion of the works, the lane was left unrepaired, and the rest of the pipelines were not removed. Vexed by the perennial issues, locals urged the concerned officials to repair the road.

Locals noted that two years ago, the Chanda Nagar road was excavated along the Manjeera pipeline road to install a pipeline. This five-kilometer stretch, which begins near the Hafeezpet flyover and ends close to the RC Puram police station in Lingampally, was dug up for the pipeline work but remains unrepaired. Due to the negligence of the concerned officials, locals are facing hardship in commuting, as the lanes have been damaged and are surrounded with potholes. Adding to the problem, the remaining pipelines have not been removed after the work was completed, creating further difficulties for pedestrians and drivers trying to navigate the road comfortably.

Vivek Shenoy, a local, said, “We are frustrated with tagging officials on social media, yet no concrete actions have been taken. The poor condition of the road makes it difficult to navigate, especially during the monsoon season. When we complained to GHMC officials about the need for road repairs, they stated that since the work was done by the Hyderabad Water Board, the restoration also falls under their responsibility.” "This stretch is deteriorating day by day, leading to numerous accidents. During the monsoon, the entire lane gets inundated with rainwater. It would be best if the concerned officials took immediate action to restore the road," said Ramu, a local resident.