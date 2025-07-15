Hyderabad: Chandu Rathod Shot Dead in Malakpet Park 

  • Menu
Highlights

Chandu Rathod, a CPI leader, was shot and killed in Shalivahan Nagar Park Malakpet Police are investigating and reviewing CCTV footage to find the attackers

A man named Chandu Rathod was shot and killed while walking in Shalivahan Nagar Park in Malakpet. He was 40 years old and lived nearby. Some unknown people came and shot him three times. He died right there.

People who saw this called the police quickly. The police rushed to the spot and started investigating the case. They are checking camera videos to find the people involve din the crime.

Chandu Rathod was a leader in the CPI party from Narsaipalli village. Many people are sad about his death. The police are still working to find out more.

