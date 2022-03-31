Hyderabad: Change in school timings from April 6

Hyderabad: Following a warning of heatwave conditions by the Meteorological Department, the Telangana government on Wednesday announced that the schools across the State would function between 8 am and 11.30 am. The new timings would come into effect from April 6.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at a review meeting directed the officials to ensure that ORS pockets, fluids, glucose and other essentials were supplied in adequate quantities in all government schools and Anganwadi centres.

In a teleconference with the District Collectors and senior officials of Health, Education and Disaster Management departments, Somesh Kumar instructed the Education department to ensure all amenities to children appearing for the examinations in addition to prioritising maintenance of power to all critical facilities like hospitals and drinking water supply schemes.

The Disaster Management officials have been asked to initiate steps to sensitise people on preventive measures. The officials suggested that senior citizens should avoid going out during peak summer hours while children should avoid going out during afternoon. The MNREGA (Rural Employment Guarantee Agency) timings would also be adjusted so as to ensure that no worker suffers from heatwave conditions.

Somesh Kumar instructed the District Collectors to prepare district specific heatwave action plans. All the departments have been directed to initiate an advance plan of action regarding preparedness, response, relief and mitigation measures to ensure zero human deaths due to heatwave. Accordingly, awareness should be created on the symptoms of heat stroke and its consequences as also the precautions that should be taken, the Chief Secretary added.