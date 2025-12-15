Hyderabad Chapter bags PRSI Best Chapter Award - 2025

It is happy to inform that PRSI, Hyderabad Chapter bagged the PRSI Best Chapter Award -2025. The award was presented by Shri Subodh Uniyal, Hon'ble Minister of

Parliamentary affairs and Forest, Government of Uttarakhand at the valedictory ceremony of 47th All India Public Relations Conference held at Dehradun, Uttarakhand from 13th to 15th December, 2025. Dr. Yadgiri Kambhambati, Chairman, PRSI, Hyderabad Chapter, Shri K. Rajesh, Secretary and members of PRSI, Hyderabad Chapter received the prestigious award during the ceremony.

300 plus Delegates from around 25 Chapters of Public Relations Society of India representing the various States took part in the 3 days conference held. Several Corporate PR Industries also participated in the Conference.

The Conference was inaugurated by Shri Pushkar Singh Dhami, Hon'ble Chief Minister was the chief guest at the inaugural ceremony. Smt. Ritu Khanduri Bhushan, Hon'ble Speaker, Govt. Of Uttarakhand, Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and several other dignitaries graced during the Conference Sessions.

Dr. Ajith Pathak, National President of PRSI, Shri U.N. Sharma, National Vice President (South), Shri PLK Murthy, Secretary General and National Committee Members congratulated the Hyderabad Chapter for receiving the award consecutively.