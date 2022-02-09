Hyderabad: Chinna Jeeyar miffed as politicos use Ramanuja fete to settle scores

Hyderabad: Is Chinna Jeeyar Swamy displeased with politicians using the Ramanuja millennial celebrations as a platform to hurl expletives at one another?

According to sources, the scholars, seers and devotees participating in the ongoing celebrations are anguished at the way the politicians have been trying to settle scores in the name of protocol violations.

Though not sounding harsh, Chinna Jeeyar Swamy had expressed his displeasure in a lighter vein before Union Home Minister Amit Shah and State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

It can be recalled that Bandi had lashed out at Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for violating protocol when Prime Minister Narendra Modi had come to unveil the Statue of Equality. However, paying in the same coin, TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao took to Twitter and hit back at Bandi.

While it is normal for politicians to criticise one another, of late, they seem to be crossing the boundaries. Unmindful of the importance of an event happening to celebrate and remember the accomplishments and contribution of a great seer and philosopher of the country, Sri Ramanuja, they dragged the event into a controversy of protocol violation, the seer reportedly had said.

Jeeyar Swamy's expression of displeasure stresses that politics may differ in many ways, but, when it comes to praying to God, everyone should unite and keep their political differences at bay.