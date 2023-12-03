Hyderabad: Christian business body meeting held

Live
Highlights
In a significant gathering of entrepreneurs and business leaders, the Christian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CCCI) held its business meeting on Saturday in Hyderabad.
Hyderabad: In a significant gathering of entrepreneurs and business leaders, the Christian Chamber of Commerce & Industry (CCCI) held its business meeting on Saturday in Hyderabad. The meeting was chaired by CCCI president Swaranjit Sen, Retd DGP and Chairman of Tourism and Hospitality, AP.
Sen emphasised the importance of encouraging entrepreneurs by fostering investment and facilitating connections between communities and businesses. The focus was not just on financial success but on building a community that connects businesses and encourages entrepreneurs.
Bhuthkuri Shankar Luke, the vice-chairman of TS Minorities Commission urged entrepreneurs to leverage various government policies and schemes designed to support businesses.
