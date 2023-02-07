Hyderabad city automen raise a stink over plying of illegal vehicles

Hyderabad: Auto drivers in city continued their protest on Monday at various RTA offices against running of unfit auto-rickshaws. They alleged that over 7,000 autos are plying illegally, putting passengers' lives at risk.

According to the City Auto & Motor Cab Drivers Welfare Society, thousands of autos plying on city roads are unfit to drive and should have been scrapped years ago. They alleged that autos which are brought as scrap to RTA offices are sold illegally.

Said Mohammed Mahmood Hussain Makke, president of the society, RTA records show, from 2008 to 2022, over 80,000 autos were scrapped. However, several thousand unfit autos are running in the twin cities. "This is due to negligence of higher authorities."

Auto drivers said since last one month they are on a silent protest at Khairatabad RTA. On their sixth protest in February at Khairtabad RTA Office Gate, they urged higher officials to take action against RTA officers of east and west zones and scrap dealers.

Makke alleged "scrap auto rickshaws are illegally sold in collusion with RTA authorities and scrap dealers. Over 7,000 auto rickshaws are sold at a price of Rs 50,000 to Rs 70,000 are plying on city roads and in districts, while they are shown as scrap in RTA records.

Leaders of the society submitted evidence to the joint commissioner and secretary demanding action against officers and scrap dealers who are involved in the scam of Rs 100-120 crore, he added.

City auto drivers said on December 12 last year, a representation was given to Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar. They also gave a representation to Governor on January 13, with a copy to CMO, the Chief Secretary, Joint Transport Commissioner (vigilance IT), Transport minister, Telangana Vigilance Commissioner, Central Vigilance Commissioner on 'illegal' selling of scrapped autos and scrap policy.