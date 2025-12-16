Hyderabad: City BJP corporators vow to champion civic issues

Hyderabad: Telangana State BJP President N Ramachander Rao on Monday presided over a crucial meeting of BJP corporators from the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) at the party’s state office in Nampally. The meeting focused extensively on civic and institutional challenges confronting Hyderabad and outlined a clear strategy for corporators to strengthen their role in addressing public grievances.

During the discussions, Rao highlighted what he described as the failures and negligence of the Congress government in tackling urban problems. He pointed to issues such as poor infrastructure, inadequate sanitation, traffic mismanagement, and a lack of transparency in governance, stressing that these shortcomings have adversely affected the daily lives of Hyderabad’s citizens.

The BJP leadership provided detailed guidance to corporators on how to raise public issues more effectively within the GHMC framework. Emphasis was placed on adopting a people-centric approach, ensuring accountability, and demanding transparency in municipal decision-making. Rao urged corporators to remain vigilant and proactive in exposing inefficiencies while simultaneously offering constructive solutions to improve civic services.

The meeting resolved that the BJP corporators would fight for the rights of Hyderabad’s residents. They pledged to work tirelessly to ensure responsible governance, safeguard public interests, and push for reforms that prioritise the welfare of ordinary citizens.