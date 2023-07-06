Hyderabad City commissioner CV Anand lauds work of cops

Hyderabad: Hyderabad City Police Commissioner CV Anand rewarded three inspectors and six constables for their concerted efforts in ensuring a life conviction for a notorious psychopath murderer who killed beggars.

Police inspectors M Narender, S Saida Babu, and Md Khaleel Basha, and constables, Md Haseeb Ahmed, S Shivaji, Shaik Khadeer, M Ganesh, K Sai Prasad, and Bhanu Chander, as well as the assistant public prosecutor Srivan, who worked as a team were awarded.

Despite limited leads, the officers took it as a challenge and investigated the case which led to the apprehension of the accused. By liaising with the APP, the IO, assisted by staff officers, presenting compelling facts to the Court, their efforts resulted in the conviction and the Court sentenced him to life imprisonment.