Hyderabad City drenched in Rama Navami fervour

Hyderabad: Rama Navami festival was celebrated with religious fervour at the Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Banjara Hills, on Thursday.

On this auspecious day Radha Govinda, appearing in the Avataras of Sita Ramachandra was beautifully decorated with flowers, new dresses and jewellery.

Grand Sitarama Kalyanotsavam was performed traditionally in the morning amid Vedic hymns and soul-stirring Kirtans by devotees, to usher in prosperity and welfare of all. Among the other festivities performed was Rama Taraka Ashtottara Homam for the well-being and protection of one and all.

Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa , President of Hare Krishna Movement, Hyderabad said "By chanting Hare Krishna Hare Krishna Krishna Krishna Hare Hare, Hare Rama Hare Rama Rama Rama Hare Hare every day, one can feel the presence of Lord Ramachandra and Lord Sri Krishna and thus enjoy eternal happiness in their association and service."