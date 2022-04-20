Hyderabad: City Eidgahs to be spruced up ahead of Ramzan fete

Hyderabad: After two years, the Eidgahs in the city to be spruced up for the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations. Following Covid-induced lockdowns, the Muslim community had skipped performing Eid-ul-Fitr prayers twice and Eid-ul-Adha prayers once due to first and second wave of Covid-19. They had to perform Eid prayers at home.

Now with the pandemic getting subsided, the repair works of Eidgahs in the city would be taken up soon. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), electricity, Water Board and other departments will be coordinating for arrangements as they used to do earlier. Also, traffic arrangements will be made near Eidgahs.

Meanwhile, works at the historic Eidgahs in the city, including Madannapet, Mir Alam and others are yet to start. The Old Eidgah at Madannapet was built during Qutub Shahi rule in 16th century and it is an archaeologically protected monument. Only Eid prayers are offered here. However, the structure lies in utter neglect with no cleaning works taken up yet.

"The amount of Rs 2.3 lakh has been sanctioned by the TS Wakf Board and soon the works of cleaning and whitewash will be taken up and would be completed within a week," said Ravikiran, GHMC Assistant Engineer, Kurmaguda division.

Similarly, Eidgah Mir Alam, which is one of the largest congregational prayer places where over 1 lakh Muslims offer Eid prayers, also lies in neglect. The ceiling and the walls are chipping off and can prove dangerous if repairs are not taken up.

"Apart from the maintenance, the department concerned must take up renovation works and save the age-old structure," opined Mohammed Ahmed, a social activist.

Likewise, the condition is same for the Eidgahs located in Saidabad, Masab Tank, Secunderabad, Hafeezpet and others where no arrangements have been initiated by the department concerned.

Another old Eidgah of 15th century located in the Qutub Shahi necropolis, popularly known as Seven Tombs, would be spruced up for Eid prayers by the Aga Khan Trust for Culture which undertook its restoration a few years ago.

While officials of Electricity Wing of GHMC assured to illuminate the premises of all Eidgahs, the Water Board will arrange clean drinking water, besides water for ablution (wazu) purposes within the premises at designated spots.