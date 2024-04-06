Hyderabad: City girl Akarshana enters India Book of Records

Hyderabad: A 12-year-old eighth grader at the Hyderabad Public School in Begumpet, Akarshana Sathish, has established ten libraries at a very young age, earning a place in the India Book of Records.

At a ceremony presided over by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy and an adjudicator from the India Book of Records, Dr Dandi Vasudha Rani, on Thursday, she received the accolade of being the youngest person to establish libraries.

To reach her target of setting up 25 libraries, Akarshana has now committed to setting up 15 more libraries by the end of December 2024. On March 18, 2024, she also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who encouraged her to build many more libraries for people. She eventually gathered over 7,008 used books and established ten libraries to date.