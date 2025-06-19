Hyderabad: City hospital performs rare bariatric surgeries

Hyderabad: Lifeline Group of Hospitals, Hyderabad, has successfully performed bariatric surgeries on two international patients on the same day, offering them a renewed path to health and vitality. The sisters, aged 36 and 29, weighed 106.6 kg and 91.8 kg respectively, and were facing serious health challenges due to morbid obesity. Under the expert hands of Dr JS Rajkumar, Chairman & Chief Surgeon, and Dr Anirudh Rajkumar, Senior Bariatric Surgeon & Joint Managing Director, the surgeries were performed last Tuesday and were completed without complications.

Dr JS Rajkumar said, “Obesity must be treated without delay, it is a ticking time bomb that can lead to sudden heart attacks, uncontrolled blood pressure, kidney diseases, and other life-threatening conditions. Bariatric and metabolic surgery is a scientifically proven solution for patients with high BMI struggling to lose weight through conventional methods.”

Post-surgery, both sisters have shown promising improvements in their conditions, including reductions in high blood pressure, sleep apnea, fatty liver, and joint pain. “This is not just a surgical success, but the beginning of a healthier, fuller life for both sisters. Over the coming months, they can expect sustained weight loss and major improvements in overall health and energy levels,” Dr Anirudh Rajkumar added.