Hyderabad: City Jains take out huge rally, seek shielding of holy shrines

Hyderabad: Though the Central government has directed the Jharkhand government to not convert Shri Sammed Shikarji Tirth into a tourist hub as it falls in the eco-sensitive zone of Parasnath Wildlife Sanctuary and Topchanchi Wildlife Sanctuary and protect the sanctity of the Jain shrine, the Jain community across India continue to organise rallies urging the Central government to arrest the ones who vandalised the holy places and also seek action against the anti-social elements allegedly desecrating the sacred Shetrunjay Tirth and Sammed Shikharji Tirth.

The Jain community of twin cities Hyderabad and Secunderabad staged a massive rally from Pheelkhana to the Collectorate office on Wednesday and urged the Central government to safeguard the 492-year-old Shetrunjay Tirth and also the Shikharji Tirth from getting vandalised and put a ban on the liquor, non-vegetarian food, gambling and prostitution around the holy places. Around 10,000 people took part in the rally. Slogans like Shetrunjay humara hai, Tirth Staan pe hinsa bandh karo were echoed near the Collectorate office. The Jain community submitted a memorandum to the District Collector and listed out a few points which they want the Central government to fulfil.

Jain Saint Tirthsundhar Maharasaheb said, "We have taken out the rally in order to reach the Central government and have urged to safeguard the holy places and ban anti-social activities around the holy shrines. However, after organising country-wide rallies, the Central government has appointed a Task force in Palitana to ensure that no anti-social activities are practiced around the religious place."

The memorandum submitted to the Collector by the community lists out points like, demanding action against illegal mining activities, liquor dens, encroachment of government land on the hills, and arresting the people who were involved in vandalizing Palitana on November 11, 2022, ensure there is no gambling and prostitution activities are being done around the holy places.

"The Jains all around the country are demanding action against illegal mining on the hills that is desecrating the sanctity of the region and has flagged the issue of illegal construction. Hand crafts and shops along the roads of the Holy temples should also be removed and hooch dens that have cropped up in the area need to be shut", said Soudharm Bhandari, a member of the Jain community.

Assistant Collector Venkatesh accepted the memorandum and ensured that all our demands will be taken to the Centre and made sure that they are fulfilled, said Kalpesh, a member of the community.

Situated on the banks of the Shetrunji River, around 164 feet above sea level, Shetrunjay Hills is home to around 865 Jain temples. Also, Shikarji, the holy place located on Parasnath Hills, which is the highest mountain in Jharkhand state, is important for the Jain community as 20 out of 24 Jain Tirthankaras along with monks attained moksha in the place.