Hyderabad: City livestock traders cry foul over extortion ahead of Bakrid

Hyderabad: Livestock traders setting up makeshift stalls ahead of the Bakrid festival are complaining of organised gangs and “local leaders” extorting money from them across Hyderabad, according to reports.

Ahead of Bakrid, temporary cattle markets are established in areas such as Chanchalguda, Falaknuma, Barkas, Tolichowki, Khilwat, Petlaburj, Langer Houz, Bandlaguda, Jahanuma playground, Mallepally, and Yakutpura. Traders allege that on Tuesday night, while setting up a temporary sheep stall on a footpath in Malakpet, unknown individuals demanded money. “I set up a shop to sell sheep on a footpath, a group of men came to the place and demanded Rs 5,000 for setting up a stall,” said Akhlaq Ahmed, a trader. “After a heated argument, I was forced to pay as I had already set up at the place.”

Several traders reported that all those temporarily setting up stalls at Chanchalguda are being compelled to pay money to unknown persons. Similar situations were observed in various areas like Falaknuma, Khilwat, Jahannuma, and Chandrayangutta, where traders were asked for “handsome amounts.”

Another trader, Shahid Ali, who conducts sheep business during the festival, faced a similar experience. “Some unknown persons and local leaders are collecting between Rs 3,000 and Rs 5,000 from each livestock trader in Falaknuma and Jahannuma areas,” he said .

Amjedullah Khan, spokesperson for Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), stated that during Bakrid, “rowdy elements and patrol car constables harass traders and extort money from them.” He added, “The harassment of the rowdies is more than that of the gau rakshaks.” He said

Adding to their woes, traders also alleged that some police officers are demanding money from businessmen, even before the release of livestock from their vehicles.

“We do business during the festival season to earn some money; if such unsocial elements harass and extort hard-earned money, we will be left with nothing,” lamented a trader in Chandrayangutta.

Similar complaints are also emerging from major markets like Pahadishareef and Jalpally, where miscreants are reportedly collecting money from traders.