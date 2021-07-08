Hyderabad: City NGO honoured with UK award

Hyderabad: A social activist of the City, Azhar Maqsusi, who runs an NGO, Sani Welfare Foundation, that feeds 1,500 people in distress a day, has been granted the United Kingdom's Commonwealth Points of Light Award. The award recognises "outstanding individual volunteers who are making a change in their community".

Said Dr Andrew Fleming, British Deputy High Commissioner, Hyderabad: "Azhar's contribution to society is incredible and has meant the difference between a meal or no meal for millions. There are many similar missions of selfless sacrifice and service, some emerging as a result of the pandemic, but the powerful 'Hunger has no Religion' has run for eight years, reaching the most vulnerable and delivering a powerful underlying message to all. I cannot be happier for him and members of the Sani Welfare Foundation."

Azhar responded to the award, stating that "I am thankful that I have been chosen by the Almighty to feed people. I have fed the poor for 10 years now and will continue this until hunger is eradicated." "I am also thankful for the support of my family, friends and others who have recognised my service." Azhar remarked that he was poor himself when he started the initiative. "He is still working from Hyderabad because he feels that hunger has swelled after the lockdown".