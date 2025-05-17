Hyderabad: City police issues traffic advisory for Tiranga rally

Hyderabad: The police issued a traffic advisory in connection with the ‘Tiranga Rally’ from Ambedkar statue, Tankbund to M-47 Patton Tank, near Children’s Park, on Saturday. The traffic diversions will be made on need basis from 5.30 to 8.30 pm.

According to the police, at Ambedkar statue: the traffic from the Secretariat Junction will not be allowed towards upper Tankbund and will be diverted towards Liberty. The traffic from Liberty towards upper Tankbund will not be allowed and diverted towards Telugu Thalli.

The traffic from Karbala Maidan towards Upper Tankbund will not be allowed and diverted at Sailing Club towards Kavadiguda. Traffic from DBR Mills towards Upper Tankbund will not be allowed and diverted at DBR Mills towards Goshala, Kavadiguda.

The junctions will be congested due to traffic diversions. Commuters are advised to avoid the Ambedkar statue, Sailing club, DBR Mills, Secretariat Junction, Iqbal Minar, VV Statue and Liberty. Citizens are requested to take note of the diversions and traffic congestion points and take alternate routes to reach their destination. The traffic diversions/ closures of roads will be removed / opened after the rally.

The police appealed to the commuters to follow traffic updates on social media platform @Hyderabad Traffic Police Face Book page (facebook.com/HYDTP) and @HYDTP (Twitter handle). In case of any emergency they can call traffic help line 9010203626 for assistance and cooperate with the police.