Hyderabad: City police to act tough against fake news spreaders

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police has taken up arms against fake news spreaders and intends to crackdown heavily on the ones who are indulging in circulating old videos from past years lockdown and claiming it to be of 2021. In order to keep a tab on such fake videos, the special cyber teams have been formed that will monitor the cyber activities because the culprits are aiming to disturb the peace and harmony of the city by provoking citizens on religious grounds.

Hyderabad police commissioner, Anjani Kumar, said that citizens should not believe the rumors coming on social media because there are miscreants who are purposely trying to take advantage of the situation and are spreading rumors by circulating old videos and claiming it to be this year. But that is not at all true, in fact this year many people from Old City are cooperative and are adhering to the rules of lockdown.

He noted, "We will take stringent action against those who are involved in spreading rumors and cases will be registered against them if any old videos are promoted. There are currently no mass gatherings in the Old City in the second lockdown. All stores are closed on time and no mass prayers are allowed during Ramzan.

It is also appealed to the public they should pray at home only and only 4 persons are allowed in the presence of the Imam. Apart from it, it is also requested to the public to stay at home during the lockdown and they should follow the guidelines prescribed by the government for weddings and funerals."

An officer from CCS, who did not wish to be named, stated, "The cyber special teams are working round the clock to ensure that the fake messages or old videos are monitored regularly.

If anybody is registering any complaint against a particular message or video in Facebook or WhatsApp then their accounts will be marked and a request will be sent to the company to block the disturbing content. Apart from that, a case will also be registered and the miscreant will be arrested."

"The strict enforcement is happening due to the reason that many miscreants are spreading old videos on purpose just to defame the police department," added the officer.