Live
- Paytm shifts nodal account to Axis Bank: What does this mean?
- Congress to kick-start first state-level convention from sensitive coastal K’taka ahead of Lok Sabha polls
- Special trains for Telangana's tribal fair Medaram Jathara
- Man nabbed for making a hoax call to blast IGIA
- Nakul Nath removes 'INC' from his bio, rumours about joining BJP gain momentum
- Protest breaks out in Wayanad over man-animal conflict
- 3rd Test: Rohit falls cheaply as India extend lead to 170 runs after bowling out England for 319
- First AI-based free mobile tele-clinic attends to 13K remote patients in J&K: Jitendra Singh
- Kesineni Nani flays Chandrababu and Lokesh, says TDP will be defeated in next elections
- Big B posts AI version of himself to celebrate 55 years in 'wondrous' Hindi cinema
Just In
Hyderabad: City police to auction 2,039 unclaimed vehicles
Hyderabad city police, auction, Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police will auction 2,039 abandoned/unclaimed vehicles of various types and makes,...
Hyderabad city police, auction, Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police will auction 2,039 abandoned/unclaimed vehicles of various types and makes, pooled at various police stations in the Commissionerate.
According to the police, it is proposed to dispose of these vehicles by way of a public auction as empowered U/s 7 of the Hyderabad (Metropolitan Area Police Act 2004 r/w Sec 40 of the Hyderabad City Police Act. Any person with an objection or ownership/hypothecation interest in any of these vehicles may file an application with the Commissioner of Police, ICCC, in Banjara Hills and claim the vehicle within six months of the proclamation date; failing which the vehicles will be auctioned.
The details of vehicles and particulars are available at the auction team located at Shiv Kumar Lal Police Stadium in Goshamahal and also available on the official website of Hyderabad city police www.hyderabadpolice.gov.in.