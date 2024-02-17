Hyderabad: City police to auction 2,039 unclaimed vehicles

Hyderabad city police, auction, Hyderabad: The Hyderabad city police will auction 2,039 abandoned/unclaimed vehicles of various types and makes, pooled at various police stations in the Commissionerate.

According to the police, it is proposed to dispose of these vehicles by way of a public auction as empowered U/s 7 of the Hyderabad (Metropolitan Area Police Act 2004 r/w Sec 40 of the Hyderabad City Police Act. Any person with an objection or ownership/hypothecation interest in any of these vehicles may file an application with the Commissioner of Police, ICCC, in Banjara Hills and claim the vehicle within six months of the proclamation date; failing which the vehicles will be auctioned.