Hyderabad City soaks in Christmas fervour

Hyderabad: With barely a few hours for the mid-night mass, Christians in the city were seen scurrying for last minute shopping at malls, stores, hotels and at every possible place on Tuesday. The spirit of the season was palpable. Ronald Fernandez, a musician, said, "My niece wanted a hand-drawn cart, ribbons and goodies.

I need to get them at any cost." Authorities at churches were busy making arrangements, many churches across the city were lit up and a fresh coat of paint was given. The All Saints Church in Trimulgherry in Secunderabad was resplendent in pink. The 80-plus families had pitched in Rs 80 lakh a few years ago for its repairs which were done using traditional building material.

Robin, a member said, "The church has an old world charm and we are so happy to be associated with it." Likewise, the St John's Church, St George's Church, Garrison Church and several others have been decked up. The lifestyle stores were packed with red, green, violet and other colours of dresses, cribs, hay, statuettes of baby Jesus and Mary. Young boys and girls were seen selling hand-shaking Santas at crossroads. Christmas trees found many takers for both the artificial as well as real ones.

Kak-kals, plum cake and wine, a must in every Christian household was ready as the smell of food wafted through the air. Mariamma Joseph, a resident of Gunfoundry, said, "The plum cake is something that all our friends and well-wishers look forward to. I learnt making the plum cake in Kottayam as a kid. We have been living in Hyderabad for the last 20 years but the cake is the same as the ones made in Kerala."