Hyderabad City students excel in National Dance Fest

Serilingampally: Several students of the local 'Swaramahati Sangeetalaya' showed their merit in an international music-dance contest in Bharath Samskrut Utsaha organised recently in Kolkata.

Among the students were Devulapalli Manaswini, Manasa, Gayatri, Harthik, Aneesh, Lashya, Akshya who stood first in the category of folk songs. While Manaswini got third place in Hindustani music and Lalitha Sangeetam, Geeta, Devulapalli Manas and Saketh bagged the president's award in tabla.

Speaking here on Sunday, the founder-director of Sangeetalaya, Bandhanapudi Aditya Kiran, stated that the Hindustan Arts and Music Society, Kolkata, and the Union department of Culture had organised the competitions.

He said those who secured the first place would participate in the ensuing contests to be held in Thailand. "It is a matter of pleasure that the students of the institution had taken part in the prestigious event and won prizes," he said, complimenting the parents of the winners. He observed that such competitions would help revive the vanishing Indian music and arts.