Hyderabad: City top cop, HNEW win global laurels for anti-narcotics fight

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad City police commissioner CV Anand and HNEW (Hyderabad Narcotics Enforcement Wing) has been awarded first place in the category of ‘Excellence in Anti-Narcotics’ at the World Police Summit (WPS) 2025. The Commissioner will receive the award at the ceremony scheduled to be held at the Dubai Police Officers Club, Dubai, UAE on May 15.

The summit has been organised by Dubai Police and scheduled to be held from May 13-15. This accolade places Telangana and India on the global map of pioneering anti-narcotics enforcement. The WPS team formally informed Anand of his selection for first place in the Excellence in Anti-Narcotics Award category and congratulated him. “This is a recognition of your remarkable achievements in advancing security and safety, and your efforts in promoting awareness and impactful change across communities and nations,” the WPS team conveyed. The World Police Summit is a premier global forum that brings together leading law enforcement professionals from over 138 countries, with participation from globally renowned agencies such as the FBI, NYPD, LAPD, Metropolitan Police (UK), Australian Federal Police, and the German Police, etc.

Against this highly competitive backdrop, CV Anand emerged as the top awardee, marking an extraordinary achievement not only for Telangana Police but also for the country’s collective anti-narcotics efforts. Central to this recognition is the pioneering work of HNEW which has implemented a holistic approach to drug control, combining – Multi-agency coordination with ED, NCB, DRI, GST, Excise, FRRO, Drugs Control Administration, and Counter Intelligence, apart from community outreach through anti-drug committees in colleges and sustained public awareness initiatives.

The strong enforcement action lead to the busting of international and inter-state peddling networks, dark web interventions, deportation of foreign offenders, and a significant decline in drug supply. It also focused on rehabilitation, integrating support for victims of substance abuse alongside enforcement.

This global recognition is a testament to the State Government’s and Hyderabad City Police’s strong resolve, and the unwavering commitment and sustained efforts in combating the menace of narcotics. The award also serves as a powerful encouragement for continued excellence, reinforcing Hyderabad City Police’s dedication in advancing the State Government’s mission of drug-free Telangana.