Hyderabad: Civic works take a toll on Covid-hit businesses

Charminar: Hyderabad's famous bangle market– Laad Bazar at Charminar – reeling under pandemic crisis has further received a jolt due to the ongoing works of relaying sewerage pipelines by Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB). Slow pace of worksfor the past twomonths is hindering the tourists from visiting this famous market frequented by women from all over the city.

Works were going on for a month until the end of March when they were stopped by the ASI (Archeological Survey of India) citing lack of permission for the works in close proximity to the historic monument of Charminar.

Even though the local authorities applied for permission, no reply is forthcoming from the ASI and the contractor has started digging using earthmovers like JCB. The entire process witnessed removal of cobblestone which was laid as part of the Charminar Pedestrianisation Project (CPP).

Not only cobblestone flooring was affected, even the concrete base to reach the old pipeline about 5-feet below the ground on the stretch from Lad bazar to Moti Galli crossroads was completely dug deep.

"Since then, the market is severely affected. Due to these incomplete works, the traders are pushed to the brink. Whoever is involved should ensure that the works are completed at the earliest before Ramzan," said Syed Akbar Ali, an owner of readymade garments in Laad Bazar.

The entire stretch is covered with debris, construction material and pipes. The dug-up road has become a risk for pedestrians to go anywhere near the shops. The merchants also alleged that neither did the authorities bother to close the open pits causing danger nor did they place any caution boards.

Almost one third of a kilometer has been left dugup. "There is no place to walk on the road or to even enter the shops. With the help of iron sheets, the shopkeepers made way for the customers to enter," said Jawad another trader."Amid the ongoing pandemic we are already in financial distress and now such irresponsibility of the authorities is adding to our problems.

The incomplete work is proving to be a major setback, affecting the business in the wedding and festive season. The concerned department must take up the works and complete them as earliest," felt Rajesh, an owner of a jewelry shop.

An HMWSSB official said on condition of anonymity that the decades-old pipeline was damaged, due to which it blocked the flow and caused difficulties in the area. The HMWSSB decided to replace it with an 18-inch pipeline.

It started the works 6 months after applying for permission. "The works have been stopped by ASI now. We are hopeful of getting a nod at the earliest," informed the official.