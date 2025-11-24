Hyderabad Commissioner VC Sajjanar Conducts Surprise Midnight Patrol in South West Zone

Hyderabad City Police Commissioner V.C. Sajjanar, IPS, conducted a surprise midnight patrol in the South West Zone to assess on-ground policing and ensure public safety.

Without sirens or advance notice, he visited the homes of several rowdy-sheeters under the Langar Houz Police Station limits.

He checked their behaviour, current occupation, and routine. He warned them of strict action if they returned to criminal activity and advised them to lead a responsible life.

Patrol from 12 AM to 3 AM

From 12:00 am to 3:00 am, the Commissioner inspected major roads, key junctions, and sensitive points under Langar Houz and Toli Chowki Police Stations.

He also visited hotels, shops, and late-night establishments in Toli Chowki, cautioning owners against operating beyond permitted hours.













Checks on Police Staff and Station Records

Sajjanar interacted with patrolling teams and officers on duty. He verified patrol points, response times, and issue-handling methods.

At Toli Chowki Police Station, he reviewed the Station General Diary, night entries, duty rosters, and attendance to assess operational readiness.

Focus on Night Safety and Accountability

The Commissioner said these surprise checks are part of ongoing efforts to strengthen night-time policing under the People’s Welfare Policing initiative.

He emphasised visible policing, alertness, and quick response to ensure citizen safety and maintain public confidence.



