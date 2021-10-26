Hyderabad: Complaints on sewage overflow continue to pour in from citizens

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWS&SB) launched a helpline number where people can lodge complaints related to water supply and sewage overflowing issues in the city.

Due to heavy rain, the water board has received around 6,600 complaints from all across the city in 20 days. Several areas have been identified as hotspots that are frequently reporting overflowing issues and causing inconvenience to residents.

According to locals, from five years they have been facing water inundation. Even after several representations to the authority no permanent solution was taken up by the officials. M Kishore a resident of Nagole said, "Even after receiving massive rain many areas in Nagole are still water-logged due to continuous overflow of sewage water. Water coming from Lake is also creating a problem."

However, the water board has formed a special task force to immediately resolve the sewage issues in the city. The board official said, special measures and permanent solutions will be taken up.