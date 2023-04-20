Hyderabad: Confusion over BRS meeting in Sambhajinagar on April 24

Hyderabad: Confusion prevails on the venue of the BRS proposed public meeting in Chatrapati Sambhajinagar on April 24, as the local police have asked the party to shift the venue to another place.

According to reports, the Sambhajinagar police have told the BRS leaders to change the venue of the meeting stating that they cannot provide security. The party leaders had already started arrangements for the meeting of BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday. This is the third meeting in Maharashtra. The meetings in Nanded and KandarLoha have been successful.

Armoor MLA A Jeevan Reddy said they had just started work pertaining to the public meeting by performing pooja on Wednesday. He asked the local party leaders to ensure no inconvenience is caused to people attending the public meeting on April 24.

Reddy said the BRS meeting would create a record with biggest public meeting in the history of Aurangabad; it would change the State politics. The BRS chief would showcase the 450 schemes being implemented in Telangana to people of Maharashtra.

The party has already taken up campaign through mobile screening vehicles showing government schemes like Rythu Bandhu, free and quality power to the agri sector, loan waiver to farmers, Rythu Beema, construction of irrigation projects, pensions.