Hyderabad: Congress demands justice for BCs

Rangareddy: TPCC State General SecretaryVeerlapalli Shankar, has urged the Central and State governments to address the longstanding challenges faced by the Backward Classes (BCs) in Shadnagar. Under his leadership, the Congress party’s BC Committee in Farooqnagar Mandal was formed through a unanimous election held on Sunday. Jakaram Chandra Shekhar, Taluka BC Cell Convenor, played a pivotal role in the committee’s establishment.

The newly elected committee comprises President Mukundam, Jagannath, Satyam, and Pujari Ramulu, with Anjaiah serving as the General Secretary. Ava Yadaiah, Ravikumar, and Sivashankar have been appointed as Secretaries, while Chandrakanth assumes the position of Working President. Balaraj and Yadaiah have been chosen as Treasurers, and Gunna Venkatesh, Bhupal Yadav, KummariChinnaRamulu, and SingaramYadaiah will act as advisors.

Addressing the gathering, Shankar expressed dissatisfaction with both the central and state governments, highlighting their failure to address the ongoing injustices faced by the BCs. He emphasized the immediate need for 50 percent reservation for BCs in legislative bodies and the establishment of a dedicated BC ministry at the national level. Additionally, he called for the implementation of BC reservations in promotions, stating that the current system undermines the rights of the BC community. Shankar also criticised the Telangana government’s handling of BC welfare, particularly the distribution of funds under the BC Bandhu scheme, which he claimed unfairly favored select BCs over the broader community.

The event saw the presence of several notable figures, including PCC Member Babar Khan, Block Congress President Balraj Goud, Block Congress President Jagadish Appa, Kondurgu Mandal President Krishna Reddy, INTUC Raghu, Working President Sudarshan, NagiSailu, Andemohan, Srinivas, Krishna Reddy, Mubarak Ashok, and others.