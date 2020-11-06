Hyderabad: Congress pitches for probe into flood relief scam

Hyderabad: State Congress chief N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Friday urged Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan to order a high-level probe into the irregularities with regard to distribution of flood relief in Greater Hyderabad.

Uttam spoke to the Governor over telephone and pointed out several instances of misappropriation of funds meant for distribution among people affected due to recent heavy rains and floods. He described the entire operation as an 'open loot in broad daylight' by the ruling TRS party and alleged that the flood relief was not carried out in a transparent manner.

Demanding that the affected should be given relief of at least Rs 50,000 each, the TPCC chief pointed out that the State government on October 19 has sanctioned Rs 550 crore towards distribution of flood relief. "In the time of national calamity or crop loss, the official machinery enumerates the losses and prepares a list of affected people.

Later, cheques are distributed to all the affected. Even a payment of Rs 100 is paid through cheque. However, of the Rs 550 crore sanctioned amount, the State government withdrew Rs 387 crore in cash and it was distributed through TRS cadre," he said.

He said that disbursement of relief in cash in such big numbers was unprecedented in independent India and it also goes against the principles of demonitisation. "There is no legality, no justification of withdrawl of huge cash and its distribution through TRS party cadre.

We can give proof of TRS cadre taking commission from the affected people. At many places, they took Rs 5,000 as commission to distribute Rs 10,000 relief among the affected," Uttam alleged.

He described the distribution of Rs 387 crore cash as open loot, bribery and corruption in brazen daylight. Calling Dr Soundararajan as a fair person who has always maintained the highest morals and values in public life, he urged the Governor to order an inquiry.

He said that the State government needs to be questioned on this issue as it must maintain minimum standards. The Governor has assured to look into the issue raised by the Congress chief.