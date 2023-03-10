Hyderabad: Congress stages protest against rising inflation

Hyderabad, Hyderabad News, Telangana, Telangana News The Congress Party held a protest in the Old City of Hyderabad against the rising inflation and the increase in prices of gas cylinders, petrol, and diesel.

Led by Hyderabad District Congress Committee president Sameer Waliullah, Congress leaders took out a mock funeral procession of LPG cylinders. Mahila Congress Charminar incharge advocate Mujeebullah Shareef, Purnapul division incharge Aslam Shareef, Dabirpura incharge Dilawar Hussain, Yousuf Danish, Suresh Babu, Dinesh, Chandrasekhar, Hyderabad president Tahseen Sultana and other leaders participated in the protest.

They carried placards with slogans condemning the hike in the prices of cooking gas cylinders. A poster had the picture of Union Minister Smriti Irani with the slogan 'Where are you Cylinderella?' while another poster read 'Modi Hai To, Mehengai Hai'. The Congress activists, in their posters, also questioned the silence of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao over rising inflation and why his government is not reducing VAT on petrol and diesel.

Speaking to media persons on the occasion, Hyderabad DCC president Sameer Waliullah criticised the BJP government for its failure to control the rising inflation and the increasing fuel prices. He stated that the government's policies are anti-people and are causing immense hardships to the poor and the middle class. He said that the government is insensitive to the plight of the people and is only interested in filling its coffers. He demanded that the government roll back the prices of gas cylinders, petrol, and diesel immediately and take steps to control inflation. He highlighted the fact that the increase in fuel prices had a cascading effect on the prices of essential commodities, making it difficult for the common people to make ends meet. He said that the Congress party has always stood for the welfare of the people and has always fought against the policies that are detrimental to the interests of the common people. The prices of cooking gas almost tripled in the last nine years disturbing the household budget, especially for the middle class, he added.

"The middle class is already struggling to cope with the rising cost of living and inflation, and the increase in the price of gas cylinders has added to their woes. They are forced to spend a higher proportion of their income on essential items such as cooking gas, leaving them with little money for other expenses. As a result, the middle class is cutting back on their spending and is finding it difficult to make ends meet," he said. He said that the Congress party would intensify its agitation if the government fails to roll back the prices of gas cylinders, petrol and diesel.