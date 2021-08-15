Hyderabad: Congress ups the ante, seeks Minority Bandhu

Hyderabad: Upping its ante against the State government for Dalit Bandhu, the Telangana Congress has demanded it to implement Minority Bandhu on the lines of Dalit Bandhu for the empowerment of Muslims and other minority communities in the State. It also sought implementation of 12 per cent reservations in education and jobs for poor Muslims.

Participating in a protest conducted by the Minority Cell of the party here, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy alleged that the minorities have been cheated by Telangana Rashtra Samithi which failed on delivering promises made to them during elections. He said that the promise of Chief Minister to provide 12 per cent reservations was not implemented even after the CM made the statement on the floor of the Assembly.

Hitting out at Bharatiya Janata Party, TPCC former chief and MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the saffron party was trying to benefit itself by doing communal politics in the country. He urged Muslims to defeat the TRS as it was extending support to BJP at the centre. The Congress party stands by the minorities of the State all the times, he reiterated. TPCC working president and MLA T Jagga Reddy said that the Congress was ready to fight on behalf of minorities and would continue till it unseats the CM from his chair.