Hyderabad: Connect with people, KCR tells leaders

Hyderabad: Winning elections for BRS is not a difficult task. But just winning is not enough. The party should win over 100 seats that should be the target of every member -- from leaders to workers, BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao told partymen during the Parliamentary and Legislature party meeting held on Wednesday.

This would become possible if the rank and file have an emotional connect and hold regular meetings using all available opportunities to make people aware of what the government had done for them since the formation of Telangana to date, he said.

He called upon the party leaders to utilise the tenth Formation Day celebrations for 21 days to connect with people and showcase the achievements of the government and how the government had become a role model for the country.

KCR told the party leaders not to discuss the Karnataka issue, instead focus on reaching out to the people. "A corrupt person was thrown out of the government and a new one will come and will indulge in more corruption,” he said about Karnataka.

“Don’t bother about them, focus on how to win over people. Hold meetings with the farmers at water-users and associations and explain to them how this transformation took place in nine years’ time,” he said.



According to sources, KCR was upset with ministers, MLAs and MLCs for not holding press conferences and highlighting the government schemes.

“If we do not speak about our own achievements, who else will talk? So, get ready with campaign strategy, encourage new people joining the party,” the BRS chief told the party leaders according to the source.

“What Telangana needs is a stable government and that BRS has demonstrated in the last nine years and hence winning 100 seats is not a big problem. All surveys indicate that BRS would win about 105 seats. Follow what I tell you and you will win with a lead of 50,000 votes. As far as tickets are concerned, to the extent possible all sitting MLAs and MPs will be given top priority and will not be changed unless it becomes necessary,” he said.