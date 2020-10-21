Hyderabad: Constable at Osmania University PS succumbs to Coronavirus

A constable working at Osmania University police station in Hyderabad succumbed to coronavirus on Tuesday night. He was identified as K Ramu (31).

Ramu admitted to a hospital after he fell sick and later tested positive for coronavirus. However, he was discharged from the hospital after the results came negative. On Tuesday, the constable is said to have complained of breathlessness and was rushed to a hospital where he died while undergoing treatment.

About five persons succumbed to the virus on Tuesday taking the death toll to 1,287. Meanwhile, around 1,579 coronavirus positive cases were reported on Tuesday pushing overall tally to 2,26,124 and the recovery cases went up to 2,04,388 with 1,811 people getting cured.

Currently, the number of active cases in the state are 20,449 including 17,071 in home/institutional isolation.