Hyderabad: Constable ends life in Rajendranagar, family dispute suspected

A constable committed suicide here at Sivarampalli of Rajendrangar police station limits. He was found dead by his family members on Monday morning. The deceased was identified as Banda Vasu.

According to the police, Banda Vasu was working as a constable at National Police Academy. Family members of Vasu alerted the police about the suicide who rushed to the spot and took up the investigation.

They suspected that family disputes may have caused him to take the extreme step. A case has been registered by the police.