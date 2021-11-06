Hyderabad: Contaminated water raises hackles of Karwan residents

Hyderabad: A large number of residents from several parts of Karwan constituency have been complaining about contaminated drinking water for the last two months.



Though many complaints have been lodged with the Water Board, no permanent solution has been taken. As a result, many residents are forced to purchase water cans, while some are managing by getting water supply from private water filter stations.

Mohammed Shahnawaz, a resident of Nizam Colony, said that the drinking water in their area was getting contaminated with sewage with water smelling malodorous many a time. "The health of our children is at stakes and many are contracting water-borne diseases," he said.

According to a few residents, many representations, offline and online, have been submitted to the Water Board. However, no action has been initiated by the officials concerned so far. After many complaints, Karwan MLA Kausar Mohiuddin visited a few areas that are plagued by the problem.

Residents further claimed that they were receiving drinking water supply for only two to three hours on alternate days. Most of the times, water is supplied midnight and locals are forced to wake up to store the water, they said.

According to Water Board, laying of sewerage pipelines is under progress, and in some colonies like Meraj Colony and Nizam Colony, drain box replacement with new ones is being carried out due to which the water problem has been reported. But soon it will be rectified and solved, assured the officials.