Hyderabad: Cooperation department staff express gratitude to Singireddy Niranjan Reddy

Banjara Hills: Many staffers of the State Cooperation department, including some office-bearers of the employees' association, on Tuesday called on and felicitated agriculture and cooperation minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy for ushering in a new chapter in the department of giving promotions to 90 gazetted officers as deputy registrars/special category deputy registrars.

While hailing the government's decision to give promotions, the employees informed Reddy that the issue of seniority of deputy registrars (DRs) for promotions had been pending for years.

They thanked both the minister and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, while stating that this was the first time that such promotions were given in the State's history.

"The credit for this entirely goes to the minister, who, they recalled, had specially constituted a committee to solve the problem. This led to the promotion of 61 DRs as special category DRs.

The employees also thanked the department's Principal Secretary Dr Janardhan Reddy and Commissioner Veerabrahmayya for their cooperation in providing the promotions.

They also thanked on behalf of the department the CM for announcing 30 per cent fitment. An official release said that Niranjan Reddy has agreed to a plea by the employees to fill the vacant posts of DRs.

Among the Telangana Coop Gazetted Officers' Association leaders who called on Reddy were president Ennamaneni Jaganmohan Rao, associate president Nageswar Rao, general secretary Dr. D Bheem Raj, vice-presidents Sanjiva Reddy, EgaVenkateswarlu, Gandham Srinivas Rao, B Srinivas Raju, Anjaneyulu, Kiran Kumar, Nageswar Rao.