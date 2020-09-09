Hyderabad: Cops ask auto wallahs to follow safety norms

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police conducted a meeting with all auto unions within the city at the traffic conference hall in Nampally on Wednesday.



Anil Kumar, Additional CP (Traffic), Hyderabad, presented the statistics of auto driver's involvement in criminal offences from 2018-2020. The official further urged all auto unions to make Hyderabad the best city for tourism and strive to uphold the image of it, which in turn woul increase their business. He also asked the auto unions to prepare 'Conduct Rules' for auto drivers and inform all the drivers by conducting meetings and sensitize them not to indulge in commission of crimes.

Further, he also requested them to share any information with police regarding safety and security aspects to prevent crimes in the city and asked them that all owners of autos should verify the antecedents of drivers whoever takes auto for rent.

Explaining about the 'My Auto is Safe' initiative of the traffic police, Anil Kumar informed that so far 92,055 autos were registered to assure safety to passengers.

Citizens are sharing their journey experiences through 'My Auto is Safe' application by giving ratings and some even complained about various offences like rash driving, drunk driving, excess loading, misbehavior and misleading of auto drivers. "Even after communication of safety aspects to drivers, if anyone indulges in violations, strict legal action will be initiated," warned the official.