Hyderabad: Cops save woman from suicide in nick of time

Hyderabad: Rachakonda police stopped a 30-year-old woman from attempting suicide in Balapur area on Thursday.

The woman was prevented from taking the extreme step after two constables reacted quickly after receiving a distress call from the relative of the woman, who informed that the latter was about to take the step.

According to the police, constables Raju Reddy and S Tharun rushed to the location, where some members told them that the woman, who was reportedly upset, had locked herself in the house and was attempting suicide.

The two constables, who began talking to her through the window, tried to pacify her. They broke open the room and rescued her while she tried to hang herself from the ceiling fan.

The constables left after ensuring the woman was in safe hands and that she had calmed down. The Rachakonda Police Commissioner G Sudheer Babu shared the video of the rescue on social media and lauded the constables. “Swift Action by Balapur Police Saves a Life. Balapur Police received a Dial100 call about a suicide attempt at Balapur village. Acting swiftly, duty staff Raju Reddy and S Tharun reached the location within five minutes. Upon arrival, they found the woman had locked herself inside. Without hesitation, they broke open the door and rescued her in time,” he posted on X.

He stated that their quick response and dedication helped save a precious life.